MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : 4th Quarter

03/29/2019 | 03:47am EDT

-

CIA. DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Mario Azevedo de Arruda Sampaio

Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

SABESP announces 2018 results

São Paulo, March 28, 2019 - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP(B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2018 results. The Company's operating and financial information, except when indicated otherwise is presented in Brazilian Reais, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law. All comparisons in this release, unless otherwise stated, refer to the same period of 2017.

SBSP3: R$ 41.00/share

SBS: US$ 10.42 (ADR=1 share) Total shares: 683,509,869 Market value: R$ 28.024 billion Closing quote: 03/28/2019

R$ million

1. Financial highlights

R$ million

Gross operating revenue ¹

14,253.6

12,223.7

2,029.9

16.6

4,391.4

3,293.1

1,098.3

33.4

Construction revenue

2,802.7

3,150.9

(348.2)

(11.1)

764.3

935.7

(171.4)

(18.3)

COFINS and PASEP and TRCF taxes ²

(971.2)

(766.4)

(204.8)

26.7

(253.3)

(210.5)

(42.8)

20.3

(=)

Net operating revenue

16,085.1

14,608.2

1,476.9

10.1

4,902.4

4,018.3

884.1

22.0

Costs and expenses

(8,203.9)

(7,566.1)

(637.8)

8.4

(2,228.4)

(2,038.1)

(190.3)

9.3

Construction costs

(2,739.7)

(3,080.5)

340.8

(11.1)

(747.1)

(914.6)

167.5

(18.3)

Equity result

6.5

5.8

0.7

12.1

2.3

1.0

1.3

130.0

Other operating revenue (expenses), net

28.7

(5.7)

34.4

(603.5)

(33.4)

(43.4)

10.0

(23.0)

(=) Earnings before financial result, income tax and social contrib

5,176.7

3,961.7

1,215.0

30.7

1,895.8

1,023.2

872.6

85.3

Financial result

(1,264.3)

(458.1)

(806.2)

176.0

29.6

(403.5)

433.1

(107.3)

(=) Earnings before income tax and social contribution

3,912.4

3,503.6

408.8

11.7

1,925.4

619.7

1,305.7

210.7

Income tax and social contribution

(1,077.3)

(984.3)

(93.0)

9.4

(417.8)

(7.1)

(410.7)

5,784.5

(=)

Net income

2,835.1

2,519.3

315.8

12.5

1,507.6

612.6

895.0

146.1

Earnings per share* (R$)

4.15

3.69

-

-

2.21

0.90

(1)Includes Revenue from Regulatory, Control and Inspection Fee (Taxa de Regulação, Controle e Fiscalização -TRCF) in the amount of R$ 63.9 million in 2018 and R$ 8.8 million in 2017 (since November 2017).

(2)Includes TRCF transfers in the amount of R$ 54.4 million in 2018 and R$ 8.8 million in 2017 (since November 2017).

(*) Total shares = 683,509,869

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Non-accounting measures)

R$ million

Net income

2,835.1

2,519.3

315.8

12.5

1,507.6

612.6

895.0

146.1

Income tax and social contribution

1,077.3

984.3

93.0

9.4

417.8

7.1

410.7

5,784.5

Financial result

1,264.3

458.1

806.2

176.0

(29.6)

403.5

(433.1)

(107.3)

Other operating revenues (expenses), net

(28.7)

5.7

(34.4)

(603.5)

33.4

43.4

(10.0)

(23.0)

(=)

Adjusted EBIT*

5,148.0

3,967.4

1,180.6

29.8

1,929.2

1,066.6

862.6

80.9

Depreciation and amortization

1,392.6

1,301.9

90.7

7.0

395.1

327.4

67.7

20.7

(=)

Adjusted EBITDA **

6,540.6

5,269.3

1,271.3

24.1

2,324.3

1,394.0

930.3

66.7

(%) Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.7

36.1

47.4

34.7

*Adjusted EBIT is net income before: (i) other operating revenues/expenses, net; (ii) financial result; and (iii) income tax and social contribution.

**Adjusted EBITDA is net income before: (i) depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) income tax and social contribution; (iii) financial result; and (iv) other operating revenues/expenses, net.

In 2018, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 16,085.1 million, an increase of 10.1% over the same period of the previous year.

Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$ 10,943.6 million, a 2.8% increase when compared to 2017.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 5,148.0 million in 2018, increased 29.8% compared to the R$ 3,967.4 million recorded in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 6,540.6 million in 2018, increased 24.1% versus the R$ 5,269.3 million recorded in 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.7% in 2018, against 36.1% in 2017.

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.8% in 2018 versus 45.4% in 2017.

In 2018, the Company recorded a net income of R$ 2,835.1 million compared to a net income of R$ 2,519.3 million in 2017.

Page 2 of 13

2. Gross operating revenue

In 2018, gross operating revenue related to sanitation services, in the amount of R$ 14,253.6 million, which does not consider the construction revenue, increased by R$ 2,029.9 million, or 16.6%, when compared to the R$ 12,223.7 million recorded in 2017.

The main factors that led to the increase were:

Tariff repositioning index of 7.9% since November 2017;

Tariff repositioning index of 3.5% since June 2018;

Increase of 1.5% in billed volume, 1.5% in water and 1.5% in sewage; and

Formalization of the agreement with the municipality of Guarulhos in 2018, in the amount of R$ 928.0 million, representing an increase of R$ 800.0 million in operating revenue.

3. Construction revenue

Construction revenue decreased by R$ 348.2 million in 2018, or 11.1%, when compared to the previous year. This variation was mainly due to the increase in asset investments carried out in 2017 in the municipalities served by the Company, particularly in the São Lourenço Production System (Sistema Produtor São Lourenço).

4. Billed volume

The tables below show the billed volumes of water and sewage, in the quarterly and annual comparisons, per consumer category and region.

WATER AND SEWAGE BILLED VOLUME(1)PER CUSTOMER CATEGORY - million m3

Water

Sewage

Water + Sewage

Category

2018

2017

%

2018

2017

%

2018

2017

%

Residential

1,607.0

1,580.9

1.7

1,374.6

1,346.5

2.1

2,981.6

2,927.4

1.9

Commercial

166.8

166.1

0.4

161.3

159.3

1.3

328.1

325.4

0.8

Industrial

31.0

31.4

(1.3)

37.7

37.5

0.5

68.7

68.9

(0.3)

Public

40.4

40.8

(1.0)

36.4

36.3

0.3

76.8

77.1

(0.4)

Total retail

1,845.2

1,819.2

1.4

1,610.0

1,579.6

1.9

3,455.2

3,398.8

1.7

Wholesale (3)

262.7

256.7

2.3

31.1

37.6

(17.3)

293.8

294.3

(0.2)

Total

2,107.9

2,075.9

1.5

1,641.1

1,617.2

1.5

3,749.0

3,693.1

1.5

Water

Sewage

Water + Sewage

Category

4Q18

4Q17

%

4Q18

4Q17

%

4Q18

4Q17

%

Residential

407.4

403.0

1.1

349.0

343.9

1.5

756.4

746.9

1.3

Commercial

42.0

42.2

(0.5)

40.7

40.4

0,7

82.7

82.6

0.1

Industrial

7.8

7.8

-

9.5

9.3

2.2

17.3

17.1

1.2

Public

10.2

10.2

-

9.2

9.2

-

19.4

19.4

-

Total retail

467.4

463.2

0.9

408.4

402.8

1.4

875.8

866.0

1.1

Wholesale (3)

66.6

65.1

2.3

7.7

11.1

(30.6)

74.3

76.2

(2.5)

Total

534.0

528.3

1.1

416.1

413.9

0.5

950.1

942.2

0.8

Page 3 of 13

(1)

PER REGION - million m

3

WATER AND SEWAGE BILLED VOLUME

Water

Sewage

Water + Sewage

Region

2018

2017

%

2018

2017

%

2018

2017

%

Metropolitan

1,194.5

1,175.8

1.6

1,043.8

1,024.1

1.9

2,238.3

2,199.9

1.7

Regional

(2)

650.7

643.4

1.1

566.2

555.5

1.9

1,216.9

1,198.9

1.5

Total retail

1,845.2

1,819.2

1.4

1,610.0

1,579.6

1.9

3,455.2

3,398.8

1.7

Wholesale

(3)

262.7

256.7

2.3

31.1

37.6

(17.3)

293.8

294.3

(0.2)

Total

2,107.9

2,075.9

1.5

1,641.1

1,617.2

1.5

3,749.0

3,693.1

1.5

Water

Sewage

Water + Sewage

Region

4Q18

4Q17

%

4Q18

4Q17

%

4Q18

4Q17

%

Metropolitan

301.3

298.3

1.0

263.7

260.2

1.3

565.0

558.5

1.2

Regional

(2)

166.1

164.9

0.7

144.7

142.6

1.5

310.8

307.5

1.1

Total retail

467.4

463.2

0.9

408.4

402.8

1.4

875.8

866.0

1.1

Wholesale

(3)

66.6

65.1

2.3

7.7

11.1

(30.6)

74.3

76.2

(2.5)

Total

534.0

528.3

1.1

416.1

413.9

0.5

950.1

942.2

0.8

(1)Unaudited.

(2)Including costal and interior regions.

(3)Wholesale amounts include reused water andnon-domestic sewage volumes.

5.Costs, administrative & selling expenses and construction costs

Costs, administrative and selling expenses and construction costs increased by R$ 297.0 million in 2018 (2.8%). Excluding construction costs, there was an increase of R$ 637.8 million (8.4%).

As a participation of net revenue, administrative and selling expenses and construction costs accounted for 68.0% in 2018, versus 72.9% in 2017.

R$ million

2018

2017

Var. (R$)

%

4Q18

4Q17

Var. (R$)

%

Salaries and payroll charges and Pension plan obligations

2,673.6

2,604.3

69.3

2.7

671.3

676.3

(5.0)

(0.7)

General supplies

249.3

173.8

75.5

43.4

79.3

56.5

22.8

40.4

Treatment supplies

265.1

287.6

(22.5)

(7.8)

69.7

88.7

(19.0)

(21.4)

Services

1,474.7

1,299.1

175.6

13.5

411.4

378.2

33.2

8.8

Electricity

959.4

796.1

163.3

20.5

267.3

204.9

62.4

30.5

General expenses

963.8

928.2

35.6

3.8

278.8

294.3

(15.5)

(5.3)

Tax expenses

58.7

92.4

(33.7)

(36.5)

14.8

16.6

(1.8)

(10.8)

Sub-total

6,644.6

6,181.5

463.1

7.5

1,792.6

1,715.5

77.1

4.5

Depreciation and amortization

1,392.6

1,301.9

90.7

7.0

395.1

327.4

67.7

20.7

Allowance for doubtful accounts

166.7

82.7

84.0

101.6

40.7

(4.8)

45.5

(947.9)

Sub-total

1,559.3

1,384.6

174.7

12.6

435.8

322.6

113.2

35.1

Costs, administrative and selling expenses

8,203.9

7,566.1

637.8

8.4

2,228.4

2,038.1

190.3

9.3

Construction costs

2,739.7

3,080.5

(340.8)

(11.1)

747.1

914.6

(167.5)

(18.3)

Costs, adm & selling expenses and construction costs

10,943.6

10,646.6

297.0

2.8

2,975.5

2,952.7

22.8

0.8

% of net revenue

68.0

72.9

60.7

73.5

5.1. Salaries and payroll charges and Pension plan obligations

In 2018, there was an increase of R$ 69.3 million, or 2.7%, due to the following factors:

Increase of R$ 196.5 million due to the provision for 1,567 employees who joined the Knowledge Retention Program (Programa de Retenção do Conhecimento- PRC), launched by the Company in 2018, aiming to mitigate the impact of the exit of employees who possess strategic knowledge acquired throughout their career, through the transfer of intellectual capital;

Increase of R$ 95.0 million in expenses related to health insurance; and

Increase of R$ 32.8 million, mainly due to the 1.7% increase related to the Career and Salary Plan (Plano de Cargos e Salários) in February 2018, salary increases of 1.3% in May 2018 and the hiring of 1,019 employees in 2018.

Page 4 of 13

The increases above were partially offset by:

A reversal of R$ 188.4 million in the Provision for Consent Decree (Termo de Ajustamento de Conduta -TAC), related to the employees who joined the PRC; and

A decrease of R$ 57.1 million in provisions for pension plans, due to changes in the actuarial assumptions, mainly with the reduction of G0 and G1 interest rate from 5.71% to 5.30% and 5.74% to 5.35%, respectively.

5.2. General Materials

Increase of R$ 75.5 million, or 43.4%, mainly due to:

Increase of R$ 33.7 million in the use of materials for maintenance of real estate, facilities and equipment, mainly due to several prevention and corrective actions in several Sewage Treatment Stations (Estações de Tratamento de Esgoto) in the metropolitan region of São Paulo; and

Greater use of materials in the maintenance in water and sewage networks in several regions, in the amount of R$ 33.1 million.

5.3. Treatment materials

Decrease of R$ 22.5 million, or 7.8%, mainly due to reduction in coagulant costs in the main Water Treatment Stations (Estações de Tratamento de Água), due to the strategic substitution for more financially viable products.

5.4 Services

Service expenses, which totaled R$ 1,474.7 million in 2018, increased by R$ 175.6 million, or 13.5%, versus the R$ 1,299.1 million recorded in 2017. The increase in this line was distributed in several items, the main ones were:

Greater services execution in maintenance, in the water and sewage systems, in the amount of R$ 34.9 million;

Increased hiring of technical services in 2018, in the amount of R$ 33.3 million, mainly related to: (i) maintenance services and IT technical support, in the amount of R$ 10.6 million; (ii) operational management services in the São Lourenço Production System (Sistema Produtor São Lourenço), in the amount of R$ 5.5 million; and (iii) nautical services for the application of chemicals in water springs, in the amount of R$ 4.6 million;

Maintenance of properties and facilities, in the amount of R$ 17.1 million; and

Increase in surveillance expenses, in the amount of R$ 14.2 million.

5.5. Electricity

Electricity expenses totaled R$ 959.4 million in 2018, an increase of R$ 163.3 million, or 20.5%, when compared to the R$ 796.1 million recorded in 2017. The key factors that influenced this variation were:

Average increase of 7.3% in the free market tariffs (Ambiente de Contratação Livre - ACL), with an increase of 3.6% in consumption;

Page 5 of 13

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 07:46:06 UTC
