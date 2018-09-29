Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Call Notice

09/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

The Shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company'), are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held on October 30, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, to resolve on the following agenda:

I. To elect the members of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.

II. To elect an alternate member of the Fiscal Council for the term of office until the 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

III. To elect a member of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

IV. To ratify the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer as a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The documents related to the matters to be discussed in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in the format and for the time period defined by CVM Instruction 481/2009.
GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of shareholder status may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sab esp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financial institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a central depository; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, September 28, 2018.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Management Proposal (full version avaliable only in Portuguese)

Voting Instrument

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 23:06:07 UTC
