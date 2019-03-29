Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Call Notice

03/29/2019 | 02:06am EDT

The shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company') are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to attend the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, to be held on April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the City and State of São Paulo, to resolve on the following matters of the agenda:

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

I. Examine the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the accompanying Annual Management Report, Independent Auditors' Report, Fiscal Council's Opinion and the Summarized Annual Report of the Audit Committee.

II. Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the distribution of dividends.

III. Elect the members and alternates of the Fiscal Council for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

IV. Establish the overall annual compensation for the Comopany's Management and members of the Audit and Fiscal Councils for 2019 fiscal year.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

I. Resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to: (a) change the caput of Article 3 to update the value of the Company's subscribed and paid-in capital stock of R$ 10,000,000,000.00 (ten billion reais) to R$ 15,000,000,000.00 (fifteen billion reais); and (b) exclude the first paragraph of Article 3 with the sebsequent renumber of the remaining paragraphs in Article 3.

II. Consolidate the Company's ByLaws.

The documents related to the matters to be discussed in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in the format and for the time period defined by CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of the status of shareholder may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sabesp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financial institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a depository central; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, March 28, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:05:12 UTC
