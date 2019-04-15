Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Call Notice

04/15/2019 | 09:38am EDT

The shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company') are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to attend the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on May 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the City and State of São Paulo, to resolve on the following matter of the agenda:

I. Elect the members of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee, pursuant to Article 33 of the Company's Bylaws.

The documents related to the matter to be discussed in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in the format and for the time period defined by CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of the status of shareholder may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

São Paulo, April 12, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
