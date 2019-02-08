Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Call Notice Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company'), are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held on March 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, to resolve on the following agenda:

I. To elect a member of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

II. To ratify the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer as a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

III. To remove a member of the Board of Directors

The documents related to the matters to be resolved in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as defined by CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of shareholder status may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sabesp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financi al institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a central depository; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, February 8, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Voting instructions

Special meeting guide

Management proposal



