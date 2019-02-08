Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO (SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Call Notice Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 05:55pm EST

The Shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company'), are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held on March 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, to resolve on the following agenda:

I. To elect a member of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

II. To ratify the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer as a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

III. To remove a member of the Board of Directors

The documents related to the matters to be resolved in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as defined by CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of shareholder status may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sabesp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financi al institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a central depository; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, February 8, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Voting instructions
Special meeting guide
Management proposal

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 22:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
05:55pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice Extraordinary Shareholders' M..
PU
01/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
01/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to debenture holders
PU
01/10COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
01/10COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Shareholders
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the shareholers
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 13 743 M
EBIT 2018 4 443 M
Net income 2018 2 548 M
Debt 2018 11 765 M
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,01
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 27 183 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 38,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO25.33%7 328
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT4.82%12 068
UNITED UTILITIES12.80%7 329
AQUA AMERICA INC4.30%6 345
SEVERN TRENT10.44%6 155
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 539
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.