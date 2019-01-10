Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Material Fact

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction Nº 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, elected Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Mr. Braga will also be a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.

The Board of Directors also elected Mr. Adriano Candido Stringhini as Corporate Management Officer, and Mr. Ricardo Daruiz Borsari as Regional Systems Officer.

Mr. Braga was the Chairman of Sabesp's Board of Directors from January 2015 to April 2018. He has a degree in civil engineering from the School of Engineering of São Carlos University of São Paulo (Escola de Engenharia de São Carlos da Universidade de São Paulo - USP), a master's degree in Hydrology from Stanford University and a master's degree in Hydraulics from USP, and a PhD in Water Resources from Stanford University. He was Secretary of Sanitation and Water Resources of the State of São Paulo (Secretaria de Saneamento e Recursos Hídricos do Estado de São Paulo) from January 2015 to May 2018. He was a professor at the Polytechnic School of USP (Escola Politécnica da USP), from 1980 until December 2018, and has been in a position of Sitting Professor since 1998. He was Co-Chairman of the International Organizing Committee of the World Water Forum in Brasilia (2018), in Korea (2015) and Chairman of the Committee in France (2012). He is an Honorary Chairman of the World Water Council - WWC, of which he was the Chairman from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Braga was also the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council of UNESCO's International Hydrological Program from 2008 to 2009, Chairman of the International Water Resources Association - IWRA, from 1998 to 2000, as well as, Executive Officer of National Water Agency (Agência Nacional de Águas - ANA) from 2001 to 2009.

Mr. Stringhini was Sabesp's Head of Communication from April 2009 to January 2019 and Head of Legal Affairs from 2007 to 2009. He has a master's degree in Law from the Law School of University of São Paulo (Faculdade de Direito da Universidade de São Paulo - USP). He has a degree in Law from USP and he is specialist in Organizational Strategic Communication and Public Relations from School of Communications and Arts of USP (Escola de Comunicações e Artes - ECA/USP). He was the Head Lawyer of Finep-SP of the Ministry of Science and Technology (Ministério da Ciência e Tecnologia) from 2002 to 2007. He was advisor of the Chief Executive Officer of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE), between 1999 and 2001. He was a professor in undergraduate and graduate courses of several institutions, among them: Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV, Mackenzie University and School of Law of the Lawyers of São Paulo Institute (Escola Paulista de Advocacia do Instituto dos Advogados de São Paulo - IASP).

Mr. Borsari has a degree in Civil Engineering and a master's degree in Civil Engineering from the Polytechnic School of University of São Paulo (Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo - USP). He was Secretary of Sanitation and Water Resources of the State of São Paulo from May to December 2018. He worked in several positions at the Department of Water and Electric Energy (Departamento de Águas e Energia Elétrica - DAEE), among them: Engineer since 1978, Executive Officer from January 2015 to May 2018 and from June 2001 to February 2007, Executive Officer of Engineering and Construction Works from August 2010 to October 2011, Executive Officer of the Technology Center of Hydraulic and Water Resources from July 2008 to October 2011. He was Executive Secretary of the Alto Tietê River Basin Committee from 2001 to 2005 and from 2017 to 2018 and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Metropolitan Water and Energy Company (Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia - EMAE), from 2011 to 2015. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de São Paulo - CESP between April 2015 and May 2018. Mr. Borsari was a professor at several institutions, including: School of Engineering of Mackenzie University from 1979 to 1980, School of Engineering of Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado - FAAP, from 1982 to 1986, Polytechnic School of USP, from 1989 to 2004, and Pontificial University Catholic of São Paulo - PUCSP, from 1997 to 2001.

São Paulo, January 10, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

