COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO    SBSP3

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
My previous session
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Material Fact

02/28/2019 | 10:17pm EST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6.404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on May 24, 2018, on this date was published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (DOE - Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo), the Summary of the Minutes of the 480th Board of Executive Officers' Meeting of the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo), held on February 6, 2019, that:

(i) Regarding the reconsideration request(administrative appeal) on the 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision (OTR), through which Sabesp requested the revision of the regulatory decision substantiated by ARSESP Resolution nº 794/2018, resolved not to accept the reconsideration request(administrative appeal). 

(ii) Regarding the clarification and revision request, through which Sabesp requested: (a) explanation of the reasons that led to a significant reduction in the final forecast of OPEX for the 2017-2020 period; and (b)a revision of the calculation of X Factor, of the compensatory adjustment for the delay in the application of the 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision and the calculation of the financial component related to municipal funds, ARSESP approved the Technical Note NTF-0010-2018 (not disclosed) related to the request for clarification and revision, in which 'corrections of errors and inaccuracies presented should be made when applying the annual tariff adjustment (May/19), with an index of 0.8408%, which already contemplates compensation for the period elapsed.'

A copy of the publication made by ARSESP today is available on the Sabesp website, in the Investor Relations area.

See the document

São Paulo, February 28, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer


Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 03:16:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 13 991 M
EBIT 2018 4 448 M
Net income 2018 2 548 M
Debt 2018 11 608 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,15
P/E ratio 2019 8,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 27 532 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 40,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO27.56%7 395
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT7.49%12 474
UNITED UTILITIES14.13%7 612
AQUA AMERICA INC5.53%6 420
SEVERN TRENT11.21%6 351
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 590
