Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp (Sabesp or Company), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published today Resolution No 859 authorizing the Company to apply a tariff readjustment of 4.7242% to its current tariffs, comprised of:

• IPCA variation in the period of 4.5754%;

• Efficiency factor (X Factor) of 0.6920%; and

• Compensatory adjustment of 0.8408%, as described in Technical Note NT.F-0010-2018.

The Resolution No 859 with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) on April 11 and will become effective on May 11.

The full version of the Resolution No 859 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' and ARSESP's websites.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.

São Paulo, April 10, 2019.

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 02:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
10:23pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
04/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
04/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to shareholders
PU
04/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 4th Quarter
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 903 M
EBIT 2019 4 701 M
Net income 2019 2 973 M
Debt 2019 11 737 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 27 778 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO29.02%7 216
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT13.23%12 949
UNITED UTILITIES10.87%7 297
AQUA AMERICA INC6.79%6 476
SEVERN TRENT6.31%5 981
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About