Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

We hereby inform the Shareholders that on March 28, 2019, the Board of Directors decided on, pursuant to item XX of article 14, and paragraph 1 of article 49 of the Company's Bylaws, the payment of dividends in the form of interest on own capital related to the period from January to December 2018, to the Shareholders registered as such on April 29 , 2019.

I - AMOUNT, DATE AND CREDIT AND PAYMENT TERMS
The dividends as interest on own capital, totaling seven hundred and ninety-two million, one hundred and eighty-seven thousand, nine hundred and thirty-eight reais and seventeen cents (792,187,938.17) corresponding to R$ 1.15900 per common share, will be paid on June 28, 2019.

II - WITHHOLDING INCOME TAX
Income tax shall be withheld from payment of dividends as interest on own capital, pursuant to the laws in force, except for the immune or exempt shareholders proving such condition until May 6, 2019, and corresponding documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters located at Rua Costa Carvalho, 300 - Sala 265 - São Paulo - SP - CEP 05429-900, in attention to the Superintendência de Captação de Recursos e Relações com Investidores.

Referring to the entities of Supplementary Private Pension, Insurance Companies and Fapi, such proof shall occur by means of Declaration, a model of which is available at the Investors Area, in the item Information to Shareholders on the websitewww.sabesp.com.br.

III - ATTRIBUTION TO DIVIDENDS
The aforementioned interest on own capital will be computed in the calculation of the mandatory minimum dividends, as provided for in the caput of Article 49 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to article 9, paragraph 7, of Law 9,249/95.

IV - INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CREDIT AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL
The shareholders will have their credits available on the initial date of payment of such right, as set forth in above item I, in accordance with their checking account and domicile provided to Bradesco S.A.

To shareholders whose registry information does neither include their Individual/Corporate Taxpayer's Identification Number (CPF/CNPJ) nor completion of banking instructions (bank, branch and account number), the interest will be credited, pursuant to item I above, as of the third business day counted from the date of registry update in Bradesco S.A.'s electronic files. This update may be carried out at any of its branches.

V - RECORD DATE
The shares will trade ex-interest as of April 30 , 2019.

VI - Further information may be obtained at any of Bradesco S.A.'s branches during banking hours.

São Paulo, March 28 , 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 05:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
01:01aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/07COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
02/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
02/27COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 3Q18 Results Presentation
PU
02/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
02/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
02/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice Extraordinary Shareholders' M..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 175 M
EBIT 2018 4 453 M
Net income 2018 2 548 M
Debt 2018 11 628 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 27 340 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO31.87%7 183
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT10.33%12 671
UNITED UTILITIES11.95%7 566
AQUA AMERICA INC8.19%6 671
SEVERN TRENT10.16%6 352
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 354
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.