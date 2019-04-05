Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the instructions provided in the Official Letter CVM/SEP/N.º 03/2019, that the Company's shareholder, Mr. Luiz Barsi Filho, Brazilian, married, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 006.541.838-72, resident and domiciled at Rua Euclides Pacheco, 1605, Vila Gomes Cardim, São Paulo/SP nominated Mrs. Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres, Brazilian, lawyer, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 324.731.878-00, with corporate address at Rua Dr. Fernandes Coelho, 85, 6º andar Pinheiros, São Paulo/SP, CEP 05423-000, as candidate for a sitting member at the Fiscal Council and Mr. Charles René Lebarbenchon, Brazilian, widow, lawyer, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 769.387.609-00, with corporate address at Av. Prefeito Osmar Cunha, 183, Bloco B, 6º andar, salas 609 a 613, Ceisa Center, Centro, Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, CEP 88015-100 as alternate candidate for the Fiscal Council, both to be included in the candidate list for the separate election of sitting and alternate members to the Company's Fiscal Council, pursuant to provisions of Article 240 of Law 6.404/76, which will be resolved upon at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting ('AGEM'), to be held on April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the its corporate headquarters.

The letter sent by Mr. Luiz Barsi Filho to the Company and the respective information on the candidates nominated by said investor are included in Attachments I and II, respectively, of this notice.

If any other shareholder desires to nominate candidates for the Company's Fiscal Council, a written request with such nomination must be sent to Sabesp's Investor Relations department with the name, complete qualification and summary résumé of the nominee, as well as the information required for items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form, pursuant to Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction 480/2009.

It's important to mention that, pursuant applicable legislation, the name and résumé of the candidates nominated by the Company's controlling shareholder for the Fiscal Council are contained in the Management Proposal for the AGEM, which is available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of Sabesp (www.sabesp.com.br), B3 and CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários.

São Paulo, April 5, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 22:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
06:13pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to shareholders
PU
04/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 4th Quarter
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/07COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
02/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 903 M
EBIT 2019 4 701 M
Net income 2019 2 973 M
Debt 2019 11 737 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
P/E ratio 2020 7,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 27 894 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO29.56%7 571
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT13.56%12 736
UNITED UTILITIES11.68%7 311
AQUA AMERICA INC6.26%6 439
SEVERN TRENT8.73%6 123
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About