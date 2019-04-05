Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to shareholders

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the instructions provided in the Official Letter CVM/SEP/N.º 03/2019, that the Company's shareholder, Mr. Luiz Barsi Filho, Brazilian, married, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 006.541.838-72, resident and domiciled at Rua Euclides Pacheco, 1605, Vila Gomes Cardim, São Paulo/SP nominated Mrs. Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres, Brazilian, lawyer, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 324.731.878-00, with corporate address at Rua Dr. Fernandes Coelho, 85, 6º andar Pinheiros, São Paulo/SP, CEP 05423-000, as candidate for a sitting member at the Fiscal Council and Mr. Charles René Lebarbenchon, Brazilian, widow, lawyer, enrolled under individual taxpayer (CPF/MF) number 769.387.609-00, with corporate address at Av. Prefeito Osmar Cunha, 183, Bloco B, 6º andar, salas 609 a 613, Ceisa Center, Centro, Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, CEP 88015-100 as alternate candidate for the Fiscal Council, both to be included in the candidate list for the separate election of sitting and alternate members to the Company's Fiscal Council, pursuant to provisions of Article 240 of Law 6.404/76, which will be resolved upon at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting ('AGEM'), to be held on April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the its corporate headquarters.

The letter sent by Mr. Luiz Barsi Filho to the Company and the respective information on the candidates nominated by said investor are included in Attachments I and II, respectively, of this notice.

If any other shareholder desires to nominate candidates for the Company's Fiscal Council, a written request with such nomination must be sent to Sabesp's Investor Relations department with the name, complete qualification and summary résumé of the nominee, as well as the information required for items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form, pursuant to Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction 480/2009.

It's important to mention that, pursuant applicable legislation, the name and résumé of the candidates nominated by the Company's controlling shareholder for the Fiscal Council are contained in the Management Proposal for the AGEM, which is available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of Sabesp (www.sabesp.com.br), B3 and CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários.

São Paulo, April 5, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso