Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's contributions to the Public Consultation nº 06/2018, which aims to collect contributions on the criteria to be used for the signing and monitoring of water and sewage supply contracts with large non-residential users are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations website and on ARSESP's website.

São Paulo, September 13, 2018.

Edison Airoldi

Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer

acting as the Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

