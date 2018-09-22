Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed yesterday, it was signed today the Protocol of Intentions (Protocolo de Intenções) between the City of Guarulhos, the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Autonomous Service of Water and Sewage of Guarulhos (Serviço Autônomo de Água e Esgoto de Guarulhos - SAAE), with Sabesp as a consenting intervening party.

The Protocol of Intentions is available on Sabesp Investor Relations website.

São Paulo, September 21, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Access the document

