Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO (SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/22
24.59 BRL   +3.41%
12:39aCOMPANHIA DE SA : Notice to the Market
PU
09/21COMPANHIA DE SA : Material Fact
PU
09/14COMPANHIA DE SA : Notice to the Market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:39am CEST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed yesterday, it was signed today the Protocol of Intentions (Protocolo de Intenções) between the City of Guarulhos, the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Autonomous Service of Water and Sewage of Guarulhos (Serviço Autônomo de Água e Esgoto de Guarulhos - SAAE), with Sabesp as a consenting intervening party.

The Protocol of Intentions is available on Sabesp Investor Relations website.

São Paulo, September 21, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Access the document

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
12:39aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
09/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
09/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
08/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
08/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO-SABES : Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado ..
AC
08/10COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Conference call to discuss 2Q18 results
PU
08/10COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : SABESP announces 2Q18 results
PU
08/09COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Half-year results
CO
07/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
07/18Free Research Reports on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paul..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/1411 'Safer' Utilities WallStars Show Positive Returns And Cash To Cover Divide.. 
09/13Utilities WallStar Net Gains Of 60%-113% Ignited By Spark, Transportadora, CO.. 
09/11Knife attack not enough - rough session for Brazil shares 
08/14Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (SBS) CEO Karla .. 
08/14Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP 2018 Q2 - Result.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 186 M
EBIT 2018 4 764 M
Net income 2018 2 651 M
Debt 2018 11 390 M
Yield 2018 4,57%
P/E ratio 2018 6,38
P/E ratio 2019 5,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 16 254 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karla Bertocco Trindade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-28.28%3 993
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-18.50%11 510
AQUA AMERICA INC-5.38%6 604
UNITED UTILITIES-15.68%6 326
SEVERN TRENT-13.39%5 888
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.