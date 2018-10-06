Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on September 20, 2018, at this date the Proposed Bill was approved at the Municipal Chamber (Câmara Municipal) of Guarulhos.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Material.

São Paulo, October 5, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer



