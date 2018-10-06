Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO (SBSP3)

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO (SBSP3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote  - 10/06
26.34 BRL   +1.70%
12:32aCOMPANHIA DE SA : Notice to the Market
PU
09/29COMPANHIA DE SA : Call Notice
PU
09/28COMPANHIA DE SA : Notice to the Market
PU
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

10/06/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on September 20, 2018, at this date the Proposed Bill was approved at the Municipal Chamber (Câmara Municipal) of Guarulhos.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Material.

São Paulo, October 5, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:32:00 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 047 M
EBIT 2018 4 480 M
Net income 2018 2 651 M
Debt 2018 11 539 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 6,95
P/E ratio 2019 5,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 17 703 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karla Bertocco Trindade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-23.18%4 574
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.55%11 134
AQUA AMERICA INC-6.35%6 537
UNITED UTILITIES-16.26%6 160
SEVERN TRENT-17.69%5 488
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 183
