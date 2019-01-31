Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

01/31/2019 | 09:19pm EST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, in continuity to the Notice to the Market disclosed on November 21, 2018, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed, on this date: Resolution 848/2019, referring the Regulatory Agenda and the Detailed Report regarding the final decision, object of Public Consultation Nº 09/2018 - Regulatory Agenda 2019-2020.

The aforementioned documents are available at ARSESP's and Sabesp's Investor Relations websites.

São Paulo, January 31, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Arsesp's Resolution 848/2019

Regulatory Agenda

Detailed Report

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 02:18:02 UTC
