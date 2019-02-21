Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP ('Company') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on August 13, 2018, the Company received a Official Letter from the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo), ('Agency'), to the inquiry sent by the Company requesting a position on the Administrative Appeal and Clarification Request within the scope of Sabesp's 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision, with the following content:

'1 - The Administrative Appeal has been duly appraised and has been referred to the analysis and manifestation by the Agency's Legal Advisors for the subsequent final decision by the Agency's Executive Board;

2 - Regarding the Clarification Request, the facts contained therein have been evaluated in technical meetings already held between the Company's representatives and the Agency's Economic and Financial Regulation and Markets Department. Likewise, the matter has been referred to the Agency's Legal Advisors to analyze and, after manifestation, it will be object of resolution, by the Executive Board, so that the necessary measures may be taken.'

The Company will keep the market updated on the further developments of the matters contained in this Notice to the Market.

São Paulo, August 13, 2018.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer