Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' ou 'Sabesp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it executed a Protocol of Intentions with the municipality of Santo André for the preparation of studies and evaluations aiming to resolve commercial relations and existing debts between the municipality and the Company.
The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market
São Paulo, March 20, 2019.
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
