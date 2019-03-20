Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

0
03/20/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' ou 'Sabesp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it executed a Protocol of Intentions with the municipality of Santo André for the preparation of studies and evaluations aiming to resolve commercial relations and existing debts between the municipality and the Company.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market

São Paulo, March 20, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:39:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 175 M
EBIT 2018 4 453 M
Net income 2018 2 548 M
Debt 2018 11 628 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 12,20
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 29 835 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO38.57%7 838
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT12.95%13 016
UNITED UTILITIES18.66%7 895
SEVERN TRENT14.29%6 523
AQUA AMERICA INC5.64%6 435
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 449
