Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' ou 'Sa-besp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Materi-al Fact disclosed yesterday, the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) republished, on this date, Resolution No 859 with corrections, keeping the tariff readjustment of 4.7242% and the effective date as of May 11.

The full version of the republished Resolution No 859 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' and ARSESP's websites.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Compa-ny's customer service centers.

São Paulo, April 11, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
08:53pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
04/10COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
04/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
04/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to shareholders
PU
04/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 4th Quarter
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice
PU
03/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
03/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
03/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 941 M
EBIT 2019 4 723 M
Net income 2019 3 037 M
Debt 2019 11 737 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 27 340 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO26.89%7 148
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT14.34%13 097
UNITED UTILITIES12.58%7 403
AQUA AMERICA INC7.22%6 539
SEVERN TRENT8.34%6 111
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About