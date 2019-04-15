Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' ou 'Sa-besp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Mate-rial Fact disclosed on April 10, 2019 and the Notice to the Market disclosed yesterday, the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) republished, on this date, Resolution No 859 with new corrections, keeping the tariff readjustment of 4.7242% and the effective date as of May 11.

The full version of the republished Resolution No 859 is available at Sabesp's Investor Relations' and ARSESP's websites.

The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website,www.sabesp.com.brand at the Compa-ny's customer service centers.

São Paulo, April 12, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

