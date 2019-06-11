Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, today, in continuity to the Notices to the Market disclosed on March 20 and May 7, 2019, the Municipal Chamber of Santo André (Câmara Municipal de Santo André) approved Project Law nº 20/2019 authorizing the Municipality to sign Contract for the Provision of Public Services with the State of São Paulo and Sa-besp.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market and will make the Law available on its website after its official disclosure.

São Paulo, June 11, 2019.

Edison Airoldi

Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer

Acting for the Economic and Financial Office and the Investor Relations Office