COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

06/11/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, today, in continuity to the Notices to the Market disclosed on March 20 and May 7, 2019, the Municipal Chamber of Santo André (Câmara Municipal de Santo André) approved Project Law nº 20/2019 authorizing the Municipality to sign Contract for the Provision of Public Services with the State of São Paulo and Sa-besp.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market and will make the Law available on its website after its official disclosure.

São Paulo, June 11, 2019.

Edison Airoldi

Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer

Acting for the Economic and Financial Office and the Investor Relations Office

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:23:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 600 M
EBIT 2019 4 647 M
Net income 2019 2 898 M
Debt 2019 11 964 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,81
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 32 569 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 43,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO51.27%7 752
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT18.57%13 332
AQUA AMERICA INC18.84%8 638
UNITED UTILITIES11.79%6 884
SEVERN TRENT13.14%5 963
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 359
