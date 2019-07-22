Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

07/22/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on June 6, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's contributions to the Public Consultation Nº 06/2019, which aims at obtaining contributions on the methodology for calculating and applying the General Quality Index in the Company's tariff readjustment and revision processes, were forwarded today to the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) and are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations website. The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

São Paulo, July 22, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 23:29:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 943 M
EBIT 2019 4 883 M
Net income 2019 3 039 M
Debt 2019 11 128 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 36 021 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,07  BRL
Last Close Price 52,70  BRL
Spread / Highest target -1,33%
Spread / Average Target -18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO68.25%9 679
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT27.54%14 218
AQUA AMERICA INC19.92%8 845
UNITED UTILITIES5.68%6 633
SEVERN TRENT12.42%6 070
AMERICAN STATES WATER CO13.40%2 797
