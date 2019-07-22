Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on June 6, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's contributions to the Public Consultation Nº 06/2019, which aims at obtaining contributions on the methodology for calculating and applying the General Quality Index in the Company's tariff readjustment and revision processes, were forwarded today to the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) and are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations website. The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

São Paulo, July 22, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer