COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO (SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the Shareholders

01/10/2019 | 05:49pm EST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp, pursuant to Article 21-L § 2, of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') is scheduled for April 29, 2019.

Additional information on said AGM will be timely disclosed, according to the terms of the current legislation and regulations.

São Paulo, January 10, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and for Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:48:01 UTC
