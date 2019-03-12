Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

03/12/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, at this date, the Executive Body (Poder Executivo Municipal) of São Bernardo do Campo submitted the Proposed Bill to the Municipal Chamber (Câmara Municipal)

with the purpose of signing the Contract for the Provision of Public Services between the Municipality, the State of São Paulo, and Sabesp, in order to adjust the current contract to the current legislation.

The contract that enables the Company to provide services to the municipality of São Bernardo was celebrated in December 2003, i.e., prior to the Federal Law No. 11,445 of 2007. Considering that this Law establishes specific rules and conditions to contract basic sanitation services, there is a need to adjust the contract to comply with this legislation.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market and will make the Bill available on its website after its official disclosure.

São Paulo, March 12, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:37:03 UTC
