Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, yesterday, in continuity to the Notice to the Market disclosed on March 12, 2019, the Municipal Chamber of São Bernardo do Campo (Câmara Municipal de São Bernardo do Campo) approved Law nº 6,765/2019 authorizing the Municipality to sign Contract for the Provision of Public Services with the State of São Paulo and Sabesp, in order to adjust the current contract to the legislation in place.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market and will make the Law 6,765/2019 available on its website after its official disclosure.

São Paulo, March 15, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer