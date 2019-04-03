Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or ' Sabesp '), hereby publicly informs that it received from the Superintendence of Relations with Companies (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas - ' SEP ') of Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - ' CVM ') the Official Letter 103/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, dated April 2nd, 2019 (' Official Letter '), transcribed in the Exhibit hereof, in which clarifications are requested reguarding the news entitled 'Meirelles says that the 'privatization' of Sabesp in 2019 is 'very predictable', published on April 1stin the journal Folha de São Paulo (' News '), specially about the veracity of the following passages:

'The State Finance and Planning Secretary Henrique Meirelles said on Monday (1st) that he considered it 'very unlikely' that there would be a definition on the privatization or capitalization of Sabesp in 2019. According to him, the current forecast is that the process be completed only in early 2020. (...)'

'We are working on two hypothesis: the hypothesis of capitalization and privatization. And we have parallel working groups on both sides. There is more advanced work in capitalization, including by a World Bank agency. Privatization we're starting now', said Meirelles. The Doria management believes that the most viable option is to carry out a capital increase operation, approved by its board of directors at the end of 2018, to raise R$ 5 billion. Of this total, R$ 4 billion would go to the state coffers - the rest would be used as investment. In this type of operation, the government would attract private investors to a new holding company that would control Sabesp, which now holds 50.3% of two shares held by the state government.'

'Objectively, we conclude that it will not be feasible, or will be very unlikely, to be an alternative or another, the completion of the process in 2019. This is due to the evolution of time and the lack of definition of the regulatory framework by the National Congress. It is very simple. As the provisional measure has not yet been voted and we are already in April, the most likely to be a revenue for the beginning of 2020', concluded the secretary.'

In attention to the Official Letter and pursuant to the Material Fact dated March 11, 2018, the controlling shareholder of the Company, the Government of the State of São Paulo, is evaluating the capitalization of the Company by means of a corporate restructuring.

Additionally, as described since the election campaigns of 2018, and in view of the current economic and fiscal scenario of the federative entities, the Government of the State of São Paulo has cogitated divestments in invested companies in accordance with the statements depicted on the News. However, this reading of this scenarios does not represent, in our view, an Material Fact.

Until the present date, there is no definition or intention based on concrete facts regarding the form or the structure to the intended transaction or estimated timeline to its implementation, and therefore there is no new fact that motivates the disclosure of a Material Fact by the Company.

Yet, as mentioned on the Notice, it was issued on December 28, 2018 the Provisional Measure 868/18, which amends the regulatory mark of basic sanitation in the country, which is currently under discussion by the National Congress and impacts the definition of terms of the eventual transaction.

The decision about the potential divestment of the Company´s controlling stake, as well as the eventual developing of the capitalization, or alternatives, is incumbent upon the controlling shareholder, whom shall previously inform the Company about developments in the matter that constitute Relevant Facts in the form of the Law and the applicable regulations, for the purpose of their immediate disclosure to the market.

In relation to the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on December 13, 2018, this was intended for the incorporation of profit reserves, without the issuance of new shares and within the limit authorized by the Bylaws, without relation with the aforementioned operations.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2019.

Rui de Brito Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer