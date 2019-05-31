Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), in continuity to the Notices to the Market released on 03/12/2019 and 03/15/2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Public Services Agreement (Contrato de Prestação de Serviços Públicos) with the Municipality of São Bernardo do Campo was executed.

It is worth noting that the Company provides services to the Municipality of São Bernardo since 2003, thus prior to Federal Law 11.445 of 2007. Considering that this Law establishes specific rules and conditions to contract basic sanitation services, an adjustment to the contract was needed to comply with this legislation.

São Paulo, May 31, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer


Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 03:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
05/31COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
05/23COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
05/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 1Q19 Results Presentation
PU
05/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
05/09COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Sabesp announces 1Q19 results
PU
05/07COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
05/06COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Rectification the Call Notice
PU
05/06COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to Market
PU
04/30COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the Market
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 801 M
EBIT 2019 4 637 M
Net income 2019 2 971 M
Debt 2019 11 711 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
P/E ratio 2020 9,20
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 30 225 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Chief Technology, Enterprises & Environment Office
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Reinaldo Guerreiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO41.08%7 592
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT14.29%12 924
AQUA AMERICA INC13.63%8 381
UNITED UTILITIES6.49%6 742
SEVERN TRENT7.68%5 854
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About