Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), in continuity to the Notices to the Market released on 03/12/2019 and 03/15/2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Public Services Agreement (Contrato de Prestação de Serviços Públicos) with the Municipality of São Bernardo do Campo was executed.

It is worth noting that the Company provides services to the Municipality of São Bernardo since 2003, thus prior to Federal Law 11.445 of 2007. Considering that this Law establishes specific rules and conditions to contract basic sanitation services, an adjustment to the contract was needed to comply with this legislation.

São Paulo, May 31, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer