Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo : Notice to the market

06/06/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published the Public Consultation Notice Nº 06/2019, which aims at obtaining contributions on the methodology for calculating and applying the General Quality Index in the Company's tariff readjustment and revision processes.

According to the Notice, all interested parties may send their contributions from June 7, 2019 until July 22, 2019.

The documents related to Public Consultation Nº 06/2019 are available at ARSESP's and Sabesp Investor Relations' websites.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

São Paulo, June 6, 2019.

Edison Airoldi

Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer

Acting for the Economic and Financial Office and the Investor Relations Office

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:27:02 UTC
