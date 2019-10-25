Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Call Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company') are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to attend the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the City and State of São Paulo, to resolve on the following matters of the agenda:

I. Elect members of the Fiscal Council for the remainder of the term of office by the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as follows: (i) one effective member and respective alternate appointed by the controlling shareholder and; (ii) separately, one alternate member appointed by the minority shareholders.

II. Ratify the appointment a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the remainder of the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

III. Resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to change item XIX of article 14 to give the Board of Directors the power to authorize the issuance of promissory notes for public distribution offerings.

IV. Consolidate the Company's ByLaws.

V. Rectify the annual global compensation of the Management, members of the audit committee and the fiscal council for the fiscal year 2019, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 3, 2019.

The documents related to the matters to be resolved in this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of the status of shareholder may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sabesp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financial institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a depository central; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, October 25, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 00:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
10/25COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Call Notice
PU
10/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
09/24COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
09/20COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
09/02COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
08/22COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
08/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Notice to the market
PU
08/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
08/14COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : SABESP announces 2Q19 results
PU
07/25COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Facts
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 16 607 M
EBIT 2019 4 495 M
Net income 2019 2 806 M
Debt 2019 11 104 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 36 431 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 49,47  BRL
Last Close Price 53,30  BRL
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Edison Airoldi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP71.33%9 041
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT28.15%14 164
AQUA AMERICA, INC.33.66%9 980
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC17.90%7 730
SEVERN TRENT26.69%7 054
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY40.14%3 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group