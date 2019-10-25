Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Call Notice

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company') are hereby convened, pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws, to attend the Company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, in the City and State of São Paulo, to resolve on the following matters of the agenda:

I. Elect members of the Fiscal Council for the remainder of the term of office by the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as follows: (i) one effective member and respective alternate appointed by the controlling shareholder and; (ii) separately, one alternate member appointed by the minority shareholders.

II. Ratify the appointment a member of the Company's Board of Directors for the remainder of the term of office until the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

III. Resolve on the amendment of the Company's Bylaws to change item XIX of article 14 to give the Board of Directors the power to authorize the issuance of promissory notes for public distribution offerings.

IV. Consolidate the Company's ByLaws.

V. Rectify the annual global compensation of the Management, members of the audit committee and the fiscal council for the fiscal year 2019, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 3, 2019.

The documents related to the matters to be resolved in this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the Company's headquarters and electronically, on the webpage of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction 481/2009.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Proof of the status of shareholder may be required at any time before the installation of the Shareholders' Meeting by presenting: (i) identification, and/or related articles of incorporation that prove legal representation, as applicable; (ii) proof of ownership and the number of shares held by the respective shareholder issued by the depositary financial institution; and (iii) in the case of proxy representation, the applicable proxy appointment duly notarized and granted within the last year, accompanied by the identification and/or related articles of incorporation of the proxy, as applicable.

VOTING INSTRUMENT: SABESP will adopt the remote vote system, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended. Therefore, shareholders will be entitled to the alternative of attending the Shareholders' Meeting by sending, as of today, a remote voting instrument, pursuant to the terms in the Management Proposal made available on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (www.sabesp.com.br): (i) by instructing their custody agents to fill in the voting instrument, if the shares are held in custody in a depository central; (ii) by giving instructions to fill in the voting instrument to the financial institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not held in custody in a depository central; or (iii) directly to the Company, via mail or email. The voting instructions must be received by the custody agent, the bookkeeping institution, or the Company, whatever the case, up to seven (7) days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting and, in case the instructions are directly sent to the Company, the remote voting instrument, duly initialed and with a notarized signature, must be accompanied by the other documents referred to in the 'General Information' item above.

São Paulo, October 25, 2019.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior

Chairman of the Board of Directors