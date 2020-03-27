Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Conference call to discuss 4Q19 results

03/27/2020 | 07:53pm EDT
In English

March 31, 2020 - Tuesday

01:00 pm US ET / 2:00 pm (Brasília)

Dial in: + 1 (412) 317-6346

Conference ID: Sabesp



In Portuguese

March 31, 2020 - Tuesday

09:30 am US ET / 10:30 am (Brasília)

Dial in: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Conference ID: Sabesp

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 23:52:08 UTC
