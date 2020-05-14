Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Conference call to discuss 4Q19 results

05/14/2020 | 11:45pm EDT




In English

May 19, 2020 - Tuesday

01:00 pm US ET / 2:00 pm (Brasília)

Dial in: + 1 (412) 317-6399

Conference ID: Sabesp

Replay available for 7 days
Dial in: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay ID: 10140113
Click here for the webcast




In Portuguese

May 19, 2020 - Tuesday

09:30 am US ET / 10:30 am (Brasília)

Dial in: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Conference ID: Sabesp

Replay available for 7 days
Dial in: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay ID: 8133341#
Click here for the webcast



Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 03:44:08 UTC
