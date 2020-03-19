Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Material fact

03/19/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held today, the Executive Board approved:

i) Proposal to exempt customer categories consumption of 'Residencial Social' and 'Residencial Favela (Shantytown)', registered on March 19, 2020, from paying water/sewage bills. This exemption will be valid for 90 days for bills issued as of April 1, 2020, and will cover all municipalities operated by the Company;

ii) To preserve the Company's economic and financial sustainability, the impact on its revenue should be offset by reducing expenses, and through budget adjustments;

iii) Submit the matter to be ratified by the Company's Board of Directors, the competent body to resolve on the subject and, subsequently; and

iv) Notify the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo).

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

São Paulo, March 19, 2020.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 02:12:02 UTC
