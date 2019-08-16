Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, yesterday, it executed a Protocol of Intentions with the municipality of Mauá for the preparation of studies and evaluations aiming to resolve commercial relations and the municipal debt with the Company.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market

São Paulo, August 16, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer