Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on June 6 and on July 22, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed the Detailed Report and Resolution Nº 898, related to the Public Consultation Nº 06/2019, which establishes the Methodology for Calculation and Application of the General Quality Index in the Company's tariff readjustment and revision processes.

The aforementioned documents are available at Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

São Paulo, August 22, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer