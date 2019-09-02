Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

09/02/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published the Public Consultation Notice Nº 10/2019, which aims to: (i) establish the Quadrennial Research and Technological Development Program for Innovation in Basic Sanitation Services regulated by ARSESP (PDI Progam); and (ii) approve the Elaboration and Evaluation Manual of the Quadrennial Technological Development Program for Innovation in Basic Sanitation Services regulated by ARSESP.

According to the Notice, all interested parties may send their contributions from September 2 until October 16, 2019.

The documents related to Public Consultation Nº 10/2019 are available at ARSESP's and Sabesp's Investor Relations websites.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

São Paulo, September 2, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 23:04:01 UTC
