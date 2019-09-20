Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

09/20/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on August 22, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that on September 23, 2019, it will sign a Commitment Letter for the preparation of an Amendment to the Contract for the Provision of Public Services of Water and Sewage, signed on December 12, 2018, between the Municipality, Sabesp and the Government of the State of São Paulo (Contract), in which they reaffirm the commitment to act in an articulated manner, aiming to provide the necessary conditions for the full and definitive assumption of the provision of public sewage services in the municipality of Guarulhos.

The Company will keep the market informed about developments on the matter that is the subject of this Notice to the Market.

São Paulo, September 20, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer


Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 01:21:02 UTC
