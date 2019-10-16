Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notice to the Market disclosed on September 2, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's contribution to the Public Consultation Notice Nº 10/2019 which aims to: (i) establish the Quadrennial Research and Technological Development Program for Innovation in Basic Sanitation Services (PDI Program) regulated by the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo); and (ii) approve the Elaboration and Evaluation Manual of the Quadrennial Technological Development Program for Innovation in Basic Sanitation Services regulated by ARSESP were filed today at ARSESP and are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations' website.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

São Paulo, October 16, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer