COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP    SBSP3

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

11/25/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp') in continuity to the Notices to the Market disclosed on September 2 and October 16, 2019, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed the Resolution nº 920, the Detailed Report and the Technical Guide PDI, referring to the Public Consultation nº 10/2019, which establishes the Quadrennial Research and Technological Development Program for Innovation in Basic Sanitation Services (PDI Program) regulated by ARSESP.

The abovementioned documents are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

São Paulo, November 25, 2019.

Paulo Massato Yoshimoto

Metropolitan Officer

Acting as the Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 22:12:03 UTC
