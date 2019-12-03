Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Notice to the market

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Company' or 'Sabesp'), in continuity to the Notices to the Market disclosed on August 22 and September 20, 2019, here-by announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company will sign tomorrow the Amendment to the Contract for the Provision of Public Services of Water and Sewage (Amendment), signed on December 12, 2018, between the Municipality, Sabesp and the Gov-ernment of the State of São Paulo.

Through the Amendment, the Municipality transfers to Sabesp the operation of sewage services that were being provided by the Municipality and/or SAGUA. As a result, the Company will directly operate the services of collection, transportation, treatment and final disposal of sewage.

After signing the Amendment, the total investment in water and sewage initially forecast at R$2 billion will rise to R$3.3 billion (at today's nominal values) over the 40 years, with R$1.2 billion in water and R$2.1 billion in sewage.

In addition, after signing the Amendment, Sabesp will transfer an increase of R$40 million to Mu-nicipal Fund of Environmental Sanitation and Infrastructure (FMSAI - Fundo Municipal de Sane-amento Ambiental e de Infraestrutura).

The Company will, in the coming days, make the relevant documents available on its website (www.sabesp.com.br).

São Paulo, December 3, 2019.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer