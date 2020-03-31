Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Presentation Conference Call 4Q19
0
03/31/2020 | 03:08am EDT
2019 CONFERENCE CALL
Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Office
March 31, 2020
LEGAL NOTICE
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements referring to SABESP's business outlook, operating and financial estimates and growth prospects. These are only projections and, as such, they are exclusively based on the expectation of SABESP's management team in relation to the future of the business and its continuous access to capital to finance the Company's business plan. These forward-looking statements largely depend on changes in market conditions, governmental rulings, industry performance and the Brazilian economy, amongst other factors, in addition to the risks disclosed in the documents filed by SABESP, thus they are subject to changes without prior notice.
2
BILLED VOLUME (million m³)
Total water and sewage billed volume, including wholesale
Sabesp
Sabesp
(Excluding Guarulhos and Santo André)
(Including Guarulhos and Santo André)
3.5%
2.7%
3,749.0
3,879.7
3,550.3
3,646.0
2.4 %
0.2%
2.107,9
2.112,7
1.926,4
1.971,9
Water
Water
7.7%
3.1%
Sewage
Sewage
1.767,0
1.641,1
1.623,9
1.674,1
2018
2019
2018
2019
Historical Billed Volume
942
944
931
924
950
973
989
959
993
925
904
923
880
880
910
863
872
841
495
512
520
509
519
528
531
523
520
534
533
556
522
536
484
490
494
473
414
416
440
433
457
386
399
405
395
404
413
408
404
437
368
379
382
386
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
3
Sewage
Water
Water + Sewage
FINANCIAL HIGLIGHTS (R$ million)
14,253.6
Gross operating revenue13.2%16,134.0
16,085.1
Net operating revenue11.8%17,983.6
Costs, adm. & selling
10,943.6
expenses and
12,257.0
12.0%
construction costs
Adjusted EBITDA
6,540.6
14.8%
7,510.5
5,148.0
Adjusted EBIT11.3%
5,730.3
2,835.1
Net income18.8%3,367.5
2018
2019
4
KEY EVENTS IMPACTING RESULTS IN 2019
Start of operation in the municipality of Santo André
R$ 1,424,8 million increase in operating revenues and R$ 6.5 million reduction in expenses, and R$ 1,418.3 million increase in net income
Operations in the municipality of Guarulhos
R$ 424,6 million increase in operating revenues, R$ 189,9 million increase in costs and expenses, and R$ 231,7 million increase in net income
TAC - Retirees
R$ 173.3 million reversal in Salaries and payroll charges and Pension plan obligations
São Lourenço Production System
R$ 137,9 million increase in costs and expenses resulting from the startup of operations
Signing of a Service Agreement with the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo and Guarujá
R$ 39,0 million R$ 46,4 million innon-recurring expenses
5
COSTS AND EXPENSES (R$ million)
Costs and expenses in 2018*: R$ 8,203.9
14.3%
0.3%
Costs and expenses in 2019*: R$ 9,375.6
2,673.6
2,681.9
*Excluding construction costs
22.6%
27.8%
1,808.4
19.1%
22.2%
1,780.2
1,474.7
1,392.6
1,142.9
1,177.6
17.1%
9.5%
959.4
963.8
-23.2%
24.7%
249.3
272.9
265.1
310.4
166.7
128.1
58.7
73.2
Salaries and payroll
General Supplies
Treatment Supplies
Services
Electricity
General Expenses
Depreciation and
Allowance for Doubtful
charges and Pension
Amortization
Accounts
plan obligations
2018 2019
% Net Revenue in 2018
16.6%
1.5%
1.6%
9.2%
6.0%
6.0%
8.7%
1.0%
0.4%
% Net Revenue in 2019
14.9%
1.5%
1.7%
10.1%
6.4%
6.5%
9.9%
0.7%
0.4%
6
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (R$ million)
1,898.5
230.6
3,367.5
2,835.1
(1,313.4)
(50.2)
(233.1)
2018
N.O.R.
Costs &
Other Revenue
Net Financial
Income Tax &
2019
Net Income
Net Income
Expenses
& Expenses (*)
Result
Social Contribution
2019
2018
Variation
Net Income 2018
2,835.1
Net Operating Revenue
17,983.6
16,085.1
1,898.5
Costs & Expenses
(12,257.0)
(10,943.6)
(1,313.4)
Other Revenue & Expenses (*)
(15.0)
35.2
(50.2)
Net Financial Result
(1,033.7)
(1,264.3)
230.6
Income Tax & Social Contribution
1,310.4
(1,07.3)
(233.1)
Net Income 2019
3,367.5
(*) Includes equity results
7
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Total Gross Revenue per m³ Billed - R$/m³
Figures at 4Q19 average prices, updated by IPCA
The following were not considered:
Construction revenue
R$928 million referring to the agreement with Guarulhos in 4Q18
R$1,254 million referring to agreement with Santo André in 3Q19
8
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Operating Expense per m³ Billed - R$/m³
Figures at 4Q19 average prices, updated by IPCA
Expenses considered: Personnel
General Supplies General materials Services Electricity General expenses Tax expenses
Reversals excluded:
R$696 million referring to agreement with the State Government in 1Q15
R$307 million referring to the migration of the additional pension plan in 3Q16 R$173 million referring to the TAC Retirees.
9
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
EBITDA per m³ Billed - R$/m³
Figures at 4Q19 average prices, updated by IPCA
The following were not considered:
Revenue:
R$928 million referring to the agreement with Guarulhos in 4Q18
R$1,254 million referring to agreement with Santo André in 3Q19
Reversal of expenses:
R$696 million referring to agreement with the State Government in 1Q15
R$307 million referring to the migration of the additional pension plan in 3Q16
10
R$173 million referring to the end of the TAC Retirees in 3Q19.
SABESP 2019
Net income of R$ 3.4 billion
Market expansion with the incorporation of Santo André and Guarulhos
2 million people incorporated to the population served - 600 thousand with new water connecitons and new sewage connections
Stopping the delinquency of the municipalities in the wholesale base
17 contracts secured/renewed in 2019
2019 324 municipalities contracted - 92.2% of the revenue secured
2018 307 municipalities contracted - 84.4% of the revenue secured
The 10 biggest contracts acccount for 65.6% of the revenue and have na average maturity of 26 years
11
SITUATION TO COMBAT THE CRISIS
More secured water supply system in the SPMR
Water production capacity 12% higher
Transfers between reservoirs increaded by 163% and between distribution systems by 300%
Water storage 8% higher
In 2013 the reservoir storage levels were 52% and in March 2020, 77%
Reduction in production from 69.1 m³/s in 2013 to 66 69,1 m³/s in 2019
Finacials Indicators
EBITDA margem of 44.6% tn 2013 to 52.2% in 2019
The Covenants (Total Debt / EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA) that was 2.32x and 1,91x in 2013 reached 1.75x and 1.45x, respectively in 2019
Foreign Exchange exposure was 39.1% in 2013 reached 48% in 2019
Value of the debt in dollar remained practically the same, US$ 1.579 million in 2013 against US$ 1.578 million in 2019
Dollar that breakes the Covenant in 2013 was R$ 5,71 against the value of the dollar R$ 2,34. In 2019 the dólar that breakes the Covenant was R$ 13,15 against the valeu of the dollar of R$ 4.03
Sabesp more prepared to face the health crisis caused byCovid-19
12
DIVERSIFIED CONSUMER BASE
WATER BILLED VOLUME BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER
SEWAGE BILLED VOLUME BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER
WATER REVENUES BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER*
SEWAGE REVENUES BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER*
Approximately 90% of water volume and revenue come from residential,
Approximately 90% of sewage volume and revenue come from residential,
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:07:08 UTC