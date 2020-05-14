Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Sabesp announces 1Q20 results

In 1Q20, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 4,042.4 million, up 4.2% from 1Q19.





Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 3,045.7 million, up 10.9% from 1Q19.





Adjusted EBIT totaled R$ 1,000.3 million, down 11.8% from the R$ 1,133.9 million recorded in 1Q19.





Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 1,483.8 million, down 3.9% from the R$ 1,544.7 million recorded in 1Q19 (R$ 7,449.6 million in the last twelve months).





The adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.7% in 1Q20, compared to 39.8% in 1Q19 (41.1% in the last twelve months).





Excluding the effects of revenues and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin reached 41.8% in 1Q20, compared to 46.8% in 1Q19 (48.3% in the last twelve months).





In 1Q20, the Company recorded net loss of R$ 657.9 million, compared to net income of R$ 647.3 million in 1Q19.























