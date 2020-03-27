Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Sabesp announces 2019 results

In 2019, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 17,983.6 million, up 11.8% from 2018. Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 12,257.0 million, up 12.0% from 2018. Adjusted EBIT totaled R$ 5,730.3 million, up 11.3% from the R$ 5,148.0 million recorded in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 7,510.5 million, up 14.8% from the R$ 6,540.6 million recorded in 2018.The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 41.8% in 2019, versus 40.7% in 2018.

Excluding the effects of revenues and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin reached 49.5% in 2019, compared to 48.8% in 2018. In 2019, the Company recorded net income of R$ 3,367.5 million, versus net income of R$ 2,835.1 million in 2018.