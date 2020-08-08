Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 2Q20 Results Presentation

Log in
08/08/2020 | 09:04pm EDT

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding Sanepar's business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and growth prospects. These are only projections and, as such, are based solely on Sanepar management's expectations regarding the future of the business and its continued access to capitals in order to finance the Company's business plan. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance. Such forward-looking statements substantially depend on changes in market conditions, governmental rules, the performance of the industry and the Brazilian economy, among other factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Sanepar and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

01

Results Presentation

2nd quarter of 2020

Accumulated until June 2020

Highlights

Comparing the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2019, the financial indicators presented the following growths:

+ 20.1%

+ 16.2% Net

ProfitGrowth

+ 9.0%

EBITDA

Growth

Net Revenue

Growth

Billed Volume Growth

Water + 0.2%

Billed Volume Growth

Sewage + 1.6%

Service Index

Water 100% | Sewage 74.6%

EBITDA Margin Increase

2Q19 36.6% | 2Q20 41.1%

6M19 39.8% | 6M20 41.4%

$

Bank Credit Notes "CCB" - BRL 200

million

03

Operating Result

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

5

045

Operating Result

Draught in Paraná

Anomaly rainfall in Paraná (%)

Anomaly rainfall in Paraná (%)

Period: April 2020 to June 2020

Period: July 2019 to June 2020

  • Rainfall observed below the historical average;
  • Low rainfall accumulated from February to June 2020;
  • Several regions where the record for the lowest accumulated monthly rainfall was broken this year, such as Curitiba, Guarapuava and Guaratuba;
  • The southern region of Brazil has been experiencing water scarcity since 2019.

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

6

056

Operating Result

Rainfall precipitation (mm)

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

7

067

Performance Indicators

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

8

078

Performance Indicators

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

9

089

Financial Performance

Net Revenue

(in R$ mm)

Var.

Var.

+ 8.9%

+ 9.0%

2.396

2.019

2.198

6M18

6M19

6M20

Net Profit & Net Margin

(in R$ mm, % and R$ mm, respectively)

Var.

Var.+ 20.1%

EBITDA & EBITDA Margin

(in R$ mm and %, respectively)Var.

Var.

+ 16.2%

+ 5.6%

993

809855

40,1%

38,9%

41,4%

6M186M196M20

Operating Costs and Expenses (EBITDA Impact)

(in % e R$ mm, respectively)

Var.

Var.

+ 11.0%

+ 4.5%

1.210

1.343

1.403

+ 2.2%

440450

540

56%

57%

55%

21,8%

22,6%

20,5%

6M18

6M19

6M20

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

11%

13%

14%

24%

18%

21%

10%

13%

8%

6M18

6M19

6M20

Custos

Desp. Comerciais

Despesas Administrativas

Outras Despesas

10

0910

Financial Performance

Cash Generation and EBITDA Conversion

(in R$ mm and %, respectively)

Var.

+ 6.1%

629

667

77,7%

78,0%

6M18

6M19

Weighted Average Cost of Debt

(in %)

9,2%

8,9%

2018

2019

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

Var.

+ 35.9%

907

91,3%

6M20

7,8%

6M20

Net Debt and Leverage

(in R$ mm and ratio between Net Debt and EBITDA, respectively)

Covenant ≤ 3.0X

3.134

3.662

884

1.3X

1.4X

2.778

2.806

528

Short

Long

Total

Cash &

.

Net Debt

Net Debt

Term

Term

Debt

Equiv.

Jun 20

2019

CAPEX

(in R$ mm, % e R$ mm, respectively)

Var.

Var.

+ 3.9

- 3.7%

446

464

447

50%

45%

45%

32%

44%

47%

18%

11%

8%

6M18

6M19

6M20

11

1011

Income Statement

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

12

11

Income Statement

Accumulated Results

6M18

6M19

Var %

6M20

Var %

NET REVENUE

2,019,065

2,197,872

8.9

2,396,175

9.0

Personnel

508,882

524,576

3.1

556,538

6.1

PPR

41,230

50,137

21.6

38,762

(22.7)

Material

73,185

88,598

21.1

107,674

21.5

Electricity

188,127

227,387

20.9

237,309

4.4

Third Party Services

292,479

290,293

(0.7)

317,682

9.4

General and Tax

67,283

74,148

10.2

79,388

7.1

Civil, Work, Envir., Fiscal, Tax Provisions

27,452

63,286

130.5

5,484

(91.3)

Health Plan and Social Security Provisions

42,910

29,903

(30.3)

33,414

11.7

Financial Expenses (Revenue)

89,175

90,391

1.4

84,527

(6.5)

Other Costs and Expenses

100,372

160,929

60.3

203,222

26.3

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES

1,431,095

1,599,648

11.8

1,664,000

4.0

Income Tax and Social Contribution

147,495

148,151

0.4

191,764

29.4

NET RESULT

440,475

450,073

2.2

540,411

20.1

Net Margin %

21.8%

20.5%

-1.3 p.p

22.6%

2.2 p.p

EBITDA

809,342

854,746

5.6

993,033

16.2

EBITDA Margin %

40.1%

38.9%

-1.2 p.p

41.4%

2.6 p.p

EBIT

677,145

688,615

1.7

816,702

18.6

EBIT Margin %

33.5%

31.3%

-2.2 p.p

34.1%

2.8 p.p

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

13

12

Non-recurring effect

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

14

1314

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA with Non-Manageable Items

15

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

1415

Balance Sheet

Note: Other assets / liabilities are considered recoverable and deferred taxes, restricted deposits and judicial deposits, other assets, concession contracts, contractual guarantees and

retentions and other liabilities. Fixed assets are considered intangible assets, fixed assets, investments and contractual financial assets.

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

16

1516

Cash Flow

Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75

17

1617

Diretoria Financeira e de Relações com Investidores - DFRI

Financial and Investor Relations Office

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 01:03:04 UTC
