Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 2Q20 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding Sanepar's business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and growth prospects. These are only projections and, as such, are based solely on Sanepar management's expectations regarding the future of the business and its continued access to capitals in order to finance the Company's business plan. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance. Such forward-looking statements substantially depend on changes in market conditions, governmental rules, the performance of the industry and the Brazilian economy, among other factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Sanepar and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.