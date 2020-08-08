Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 2Q20 Results Presentation
0
08/08/2020 | 09:04pm EDT
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding Sanepar's business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and growth prospects. These are only projections and, as such, are based solely on Sanepar management's expectations regarding the future of the business and its continued access to capitals in order to finance the Company's business plan. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance. Such forward-looking statements substantially depend on changes in market conditions, governmental rules, the performance of the industry and the Brazilian economy, among other factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Sanepar and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.
01
Results Presentation
2nd quarter of 2020
Accumulated until June 2020
Highlights
Comparing the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2019, the financial indicators presented the following growths:
+ 20.1%
+ 16.2% Net
ProfitGrowth
+ 9.0%
EBITDA
Growth
Net Revenue
Growth
Billed Volume Growth
Water + 0.2%
Billed Volume Growth
Sewage + 1.6%
Service Index
Water 100% | Sewage 74.6%
EBITDA Margin Increase
2Q19 36.6% | 2Q20 41.1%
6M19 39.8% | 6M20 41.4%
$
Bank Credit Notes "CCB" - BRL 200
million
03
Operating Result
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
5
045
Operating Result
Draught in Paraná
Anomaly rainfall in Paraná (%)
Anomaly rainfall in Paraná (%)
Period: April 2020 to June 2020
Period: July 2019 to June 2020
Rainfall observed below the historical average;
Low rainfall accumulated from February to June 2020;
Several regions where the record for the lowest accumulated monthly rainfall was broken this year, such as Curitiba, Guarapuava and Guaratuba;
The southern region of Brazil has been experiencing water scarcity since 2019.
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
6
056
Operating Result
Rainfall precipitation (mm)
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
7
067
Performance Indicators
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
8
078
Performance Indicators
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
9
089
Financial Performance
Net Revenue
(in R$ mm)
Var.
Var.
+ 8.9%
+ 9.0%
2.396
2.019
2.198
6M18
6M19
6M20
Net Profit & Net Margin
(in R$ mm, % and R$ mm, respectively)
Var.
Var.+ 20.1%
EBITDA & EBITDA Margin
(in R$ mm and %, respectively)Var.
Var.
+ 16.2%
+ 5.6%
993
809855
40,1%
38,9%
41,4%
6M186M196M20
Operating Costs and Expenses (EBITDA Impact)
(in % e R$ mm, respectively)
Var.
Var.
+ 11.0%
+ 4.5%
1.210
1.343
1.403
+ 2.2%
440450
540
56%
57%
55%
21,8%
22,6%
20,5%
6M18
6M19
6M20
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
11%
13%
14%
24%
18%
21%
10%
13%
8%
6M18
6M19
6M20
Custos
Desp. Comerciais
Despesas Administrativas
Outras Despesas
10
0910
Financial Performance
Cash Generation and EBITDA Conversion
(in R$ mm and %, respectively)
Var.
+ 6.1%
629
667
77,7%
78,0%
6M18
6M19
Weighted Average Cost of Debt
(in %)
9,2%
8,9%
2018
2019
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
Var.
+ 35.9%
907
91,3%
6M20
7,8%
6M20
Net Debt and Leverage
(in R$ mm and ratio between Net Debt and EBITDA, respectively)
Covenant ≤ 3.0X
3.134
3.662
884
1.3X
1.4X
2.778
2.806
528
Short
Long
Total
Cash &
.
Net Debt
Net Debt
Term
Term
Debt
Equiv.
Jun 20
2019
CAPEX
(in R$ mm, % e R$ mm, respectively)
Var.
Var.
+ 3.9
- 3.7%
446
464
447
50%
45%
45%
32%
44%
47%
18%
11%
8%
6M18
6M19
6M20
11
1011
Income Statement
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
12
11
Income Statement
Accumulated Results
6M18
6M19
Var %
6M20
Var %
NET REVENUE
2,019,065
2,197,872
8.9
2,396,175
9.0
Personnel
508,882
524,576
3.1
556,538
6.1
PPR
41,230
50,137
21.6
38,762
(22.7)
Material
73,185
88,598
21.1
107,674
21.5
Electricity
188,127
227,387
20.9
237,309
4.4
Third Party Services
292,479
290,293
(0.7)
317,682
9.4
General and Tax
67,283
74,148
10.2
79,388
7.1
Civil, Work, Envir., Fiscal, Tax Provisions
27,452
63,286
130.5
5,484
(91.3)
Health Plan and Social Security Provisions
42,910
29,903
(30.3)
33,414
11.7
Financial Expenses (Revenue)
89,175
90,391
1.4
84,527
(6.5)
Other Costs and Expenses
100,372
160,929
60.3
203,222
26.3
TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES
1,431,095
1,599,648
11.8
1,664,000
4.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
147,495
148,151
0.4
191,764
29.4
NET RESULT
440,475
450,073
2.2
540,411
20.1
Net Margin %
21.8%
20.5%
-1.3 p.p
22.6%
2.2 p.p
EBITDA
809,342
854,746
5.6
993,033
16.2
EBITDA Margin %
40.1%
38.9%
-1.2 p.p
41.4%
2.6 p.p
EBIT
677,145
688,615
1.7
816,702
18.6
EBIT Margin %
33.5%
31.3%
-2.2 p.p
34.1%
2.8 p.p
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
13
12
Non-recurring effect
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
14
1314
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA with Non-Manageable Items
15
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
1415
Balance Sheet
Note: Other assets / liabilities are considered recoverable and deferred taxes, restricted deposits and judicial deposits, other assets, concession contracts, contractual guarantees and
retentions and other liabilities. Fixed assets are considered intangible assets, fixed assets, investments and contractual financial assets.
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
16
1516
Cash Flow
Material Informativo Confidencial - 1/75
17
1617
Diretoria Financeira e de Relações com Investidores - DFRI
SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 01:03:04 UTC