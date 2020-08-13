Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - AGEPAR Public Hearing

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

LISTED COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that The Regulatory Agency of Infrastructure Public Services of Paraná "AGEPAR", conducts, until September 25, 2020, a Public Hearing in order to receive contributions for the new Methodology proposal for a survey of the Regulatory Asset Base - BAR for Sanitation (water and sewage).

More information can be obtained on the website:

http://www.agepar.pr.gov.br/Pagina/Consultas-Públicas

Curitiba, August 13th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer