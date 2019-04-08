Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 1Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

Earnings Release Schedule

First Quarter 2019 (1Q19)

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3), announces its 1Q19 earnings release schedule:

1) Prohibition Period:

COPASA MG hereby announces that Period of Prohibition of Securities Trading (Prohibition Period), in which the trading by the Binding Parties* of securities issued by COPASA MG is forbidden, will begin on April 10, 2019 (including), and end on April 25, 2019 (including).

*Binding Parties: controlling shareholders, executive officers, members of the Board of Directors, Fiscal Board and any other body with technical or advisory duties created by Bylaws, the Company's employees who, under any circumstance, may be aware of Material Acts or Facts and other people, such as consultants, independent auditors, rating analysts and assistants who may have access to Material Acts or Facts.

2) Quiet Period:

COPASA MG hereby announces that its Quiet Period, in which the Company is not allowed to manifest publicly on its results, will begin on April 10, 2019, and will end immediately after the earnings release on April 25, 2019. Enquiries not related to the results will be answered normally.

3) Earnings Release:

April 25, 2019 (after market closing)

The release and the financials will be available on our website: www.copasa.com.br/ir

4)Conference Call with simultaneous translation into English: April 26, 2019

09:00 (New York Time)  +1 (786) 209 1795 (USA) 14:00 (London Time)  +44 (20) 3769 3830 (UK) Code: COPASA

Webcast: Click here.

Participants are required to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls. The Q&A is going to be bilingual.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading at our IR website, www.copasa.com.br/ir. The Conference Call audio will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

ir@copasa.com.br

+55 (31) 3250-2015 www.copasa.com.br/ir