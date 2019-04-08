Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : 1Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Earnings Release Schedule

First Quarter 2019 (1Q19)

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - (B3: CSMG3), announces its 1Q19 earnings release schedule:

1) Prohibition Period:

COPASA MG hereby announces that Period of Prohibition of Securities Trading (Prohibition Period), in which the trading by the Binding Parties* of securities issued by COPASA MG is forbidden, will begin on April 10, 2019 (including), and end on April 25, 2019 (including).

*Binding Parties: controlling shareholders, executive officers, members of the Board of Directors, Fiscal Board and any other body with technical or advisory duties created by Bylaws, the Company's employees who, under any circumstance, may be aware of Material Acts or Facts and other people, such as consultants, independent auditors, rating analysts and assistants who may have access to Material Acts or Facts.

2) Quiet Period:

COPASA MG hereby announces that its Quiet Period, in which the Company is not allowed to manifest publicly on its results, will begin on April 10, 2019, and will end immediately after the earnings release on April 25, 2019. Enquiries not related to the results will be answered normally.

3) Earnings Release:

April 25, 2019 (after market closing)

The release and the financials will be available on our website: www.copasa.com.br/ir

4)Conference Call with simultaneous translation into English: April 26, 2019

09:00 (New York Time)  +1 (786) 209 1795 (USA) 14:00 (London Time)  +44 (20) 3769 3830 (UK) Code: COPASA

Webcast: Click here.

Participants are required to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls. The Q&A is going to be bilingual.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading at our IR website, www.copasa.com.br/ir. The Conference Call audio will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

ir@copasa.com.br

+55 (31) 3250-2015 www.copasa.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE
05:53pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 1Q19 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
03/27COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Int..
PU
03/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 4Q18 Earnings Release - 02/28/2019
PU
02/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Int..
PU
02/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Cancellation of 22..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Transactions with ..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Transactions with ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 4 762 M
EBIT 2019 1 184 M
Net income 2019 692 M
Debt 2019 3 443 M
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 7 859 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sinara Inácio Meireles Chenna Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flávia Mourão Parreira do Amaral Chairman
Luiz Gustavo Braz Lage Chief Financial Officer
Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar Chief Technical & Expansion Officer
Murilo de Campos Valadares Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS0.76%2 046
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY15.59%18 748
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD-0.93%12 379
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED20.25%6 136
CHONGQING WATER GROUP COMPANY LIMITED12.23%4 458
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About