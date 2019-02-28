Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) - 4Q18

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDERS´ REMUNERATION

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, in meeting held on 28 February 2019, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) referring to the Fourth Quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and the definition of the percentage of the Adjusted Net Income to be distributed in 2019, in accordance with the Company's current Dividend Policy, the details are described below:

1.

4Q18 IOE:

1.1. Gross amount: BRL 92,231,328.84 (ninety-two million, two hundred and thirty-one thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight reais and eighty-four centavos).

1.2. Gross amount per share: BRL 0.7297139697 (zero point seven two nine seven one three nine six nine seven) per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.

1.3. Credit Date (Cutting Date): 08 March 2019.

1.4. Ex-IOE date: 11 March 2019.

1.5. Payment date: will be set at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolves on the Financial Statements of the fiscal year 2018.

1.6. Reference: 4Q18, and was considered as part of the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2018.

2. Percentage of Adjusted Net Income to be distributed in 2019 fiscal year: 25% (twenty-five percent) of Net Income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in items I, II and III of article 202 of Federal Law 6,404/76, to be distributed as IOE.

3. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015, e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 28 February 2019.

Frederico Lourenço Ferreira Delfino

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer