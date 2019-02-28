Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais    CSMG3   BRCSMGACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS

(CSMG3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) - 4Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:52pm EST

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS - COPASA MG

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

COMPANY REGISTRY (NIRE): 313.000.363-75

CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CNPJ/MF): 17.281.106/0001-03

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SHAREHOLDERS´ REMUNERATION

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG hereby announces to its shareholders that the Board of Directors, in meeting held on 28 February 2019, approved the declaration of Interest on Equity (IOE) referring to the Fourth Quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and the definition of the percentage of the Adjusted Net Income to be distributed in 2019, in accordance with the Company's current Dividend Policy, the details are described below:

1.

4Q18 IOE:

1.1. Gross amount: BRL 92,231,328.84 (ninety-two million, two hundred and thirty-one thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight reais and eighty-four centavos).

1.2. Gross amount per share: BRL 0.7297139697 (zero point seven two nine seven one three nine six nine seven) per share. The Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amounts above, pursuant to the applicable legislation, which will be paid net of said tax, except for those shareholders who are provenly immune or exempt from it.

  • 1.3. Credit Date (Cutting Date): 08 March 2019.

  • 1.4. Ex-IOE date: 11 March 2019.

  • 1.5. Payment date: will be set at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolves on the Financial Statements of the fiscal year 2018.

1.6. Reference: 4Q18, and was considered as part of the mandatory dividend amount for the year 2018.

2. Percentage of Adjusted Net Income to be distributed in 2019 fiscal year: 25% (twenty-five percent) of Net Income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in items I, II and III of article 202 of Federal Law 6,404/76, to be distributed as IOE.

3. Further information: Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Rua Mar de Espanha, 525, Bairro Santo Antônio, CEP 30330-900. Belo Horizonte - MG, phone: +55 31 3250-2015, e-mail:ir@copasa.com.br.

Belo Horizonte, 28 February 2019.

Frederico Lourenço Ferreira Delfino

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPASA MG - Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 21:51:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE
04:52pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Int..
PU
02/21COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Cancellation of 22..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Transactions with ..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Transactions with ..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Notice to the Market - Transactions with ..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Call Notice of Annual Extraordinary Share..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Company's Management Proposal of the Extr..
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 3Q18 Earnings Release - 10/31/2018
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2018COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 4 581 M
EBIT 2018 1 045 M
Net income 2018 629 M
Debt 2018 2 992 M
Yield 2018 7,71%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 8 033 M
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sinara Inácio Meireles Chenna Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flávia Mourão Parreira do Amaral Chairman
Luiz Gustavo Braz Lage Chief Financial Officer
Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar Chief Technical & Expansion Officer
Murilo de Campos Valadares Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS2.67%2 158
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY11.31%18 263
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD0.67%12 510
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED17.50%5 768
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%2 096
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD-2.73%1 693
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.