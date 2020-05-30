Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : AGD Cemig GT 7º Issue 05/27/2020

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127 CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 06.981.176/000158 - NIRE 31300020550 MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ('Cemig'), a listed company, with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, and CEMIG GERAÇÃO E TRANSMISSÃO S.A. ('Cemig GT') a listed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig, hereby, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, and Article 17 of CVM Instruction 625 of May 14, 2020, inform the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo stock exchange (B3), and the market in general as follows: Due to the effects of the contagious disease Covid-19, characterized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, including the restrictions imposed or recommended by the authorities in relation to travel and meetings, Cemig GT has researched ways for holders of the Debentures of Cemig GT's seventh issue of non- convertible debentures (issued with asset guarantee, and additional surety guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts) ('the Debenture Holders') to participate remotely in the General Meeting of Debenture Holders ('the Meeting') called by Cemig GT through a convocation notice published in the newspaper O Tempo and in the Official Gazette of the State of Minas Gerais, and published on Cemig GT's website, for the benefit of the Debenture Holders, to be held on May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., as follows: availability of a Remote Voting Instruction ('the Voting Instruction'), in the form specified in Appendix I to the Proposal by Management to the Meeting, published on May 8, 2020 and re-presented on today's date ('the Management Proposal'); and holding of the Meeting exclusively in the remote and digital form, using the Microsoft Teams remote system for participation by the Debenture Holders in the Meeting; and the Meeting will be recorded. Debenture Holders may opt to exercise their right to vote through the Voting Instruction, by sending the following documents, in PDF format, to padilha@Cemig.com.br, with copy to the Fiduciary Agent, at fiduciario@planner.com.br, by Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4 p.m.: in digital form, the Voting Instruction duly filled in, initialed and signed, or digitally signed; if being represented by a power of attorney, digital copy of the original of the power of attorney document, duly formalized and signed by the granting Debenture Holder; and GED - 4851398v6

digital versions of the authenticated copies of the following: For individuals: valid identity document with photograph of the Debenture Holder or their legal representative, as the case may be; for legal entities: latest consolidated by-laws or articles of association, duly registered with the competent Commercial Board; corporate documents that prove the legal representation of the Debenture Holder; valid identity document with photo of the legal representative; and for investment funds: latest consolidated regulations of the fund; by-laws or articles of association of the fund's administrator or manager, as the case may be, in accordance with the fund's voting policy, and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and valid identity document with photo of the legal representative. If the Debenture Holder opts to exercise their right to vote remotely, the Voting Instruction should be filled in. In this event, it is essential that the fields in the Voting Instruction should be filled in with the full company name or full name of the Debenture Holder and the Debenture Holder's national tax number (CNPJ for legal entities, CPF for individuals), with email address for any contact, and also indication of which individuals may be present on the Microsoft Teams Platform and their respective emails, so that they may, if they wish to, vote at the Meeting - in which event the Voting Instruction referred to above will be ignored, in accordance with Article 3, Sub-item II, §4, Item II, of CVM Instruction 625 of May 14, 2020. Additionally, including in relation to the Debenture Holders who have opted not to send the Voting Instruction, for them to be able to participate in the Meeting via Microsoft Teams, they should contact the Financial Operations Management Unit of Cemig GT at the email, padilha@cemig.com.br, to: send the necessary representation documents, in PDF format (specifying the names of the individuals who will be present on the Microsoft Teams digital platform, and their respective email addresses and telephone numbers), as indicated in this Material Announcement, in the Convocation Notice and in the Management Proposal published by Cemig GT; and receive the access credentials and instructions for their identification during the use of the platform. The access via Microsoft Teams will be restricted to those Debenture Holders who registered for receipt of credentials, as described herein ('the Registered Debenture Holders'), and Cemig GT will be obliged to share the list of the Registered Debenture Holders, accompanied by the representation documents, with the Fiduciary Agent. For operational reasons, Debenture Holders interested in participating in the Meeting via Microsoft Teams should send an email and documents, as per the instructions above, at least two hours before the Meeting is held, that is to say, before 9 a.m. on May 27, 2020. The individual invitations for admission and participation in the Meeting will be sent to the email addresses indicated in the request for GED - 4851398v6

participation and the documents in the manner referred to above. Under the individual invitations, only the Registered Debenture Holders and their representatives or Attorneys (duly appointed in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law) will be admitted. If any Debenture Holder does not receive the individual invitation for participation in the related General Meeting of Debenture Holders at least one hour before the time of start of the Meeting, they should contact the Financial Operations Management Unit of Cemig GT on the telephone number: (31) 9-9617-3721 before the time of start of the Meeting for the appropriate support to be given, and, as the case may be, access released for the Debenture Holder by sending of a new individual invitation. Cemig GT recommends that the Registered Debenture Holders should access the Microsoft Teams digital platform at least 10 minutes before the start of the Meeting to avoid any operational problems, and that Registered Debenture Holders should familiarize themselves with the Microsoft Teams platform in advance, to avoid any problems with its use on the day of the Meeting. Cemig GT does not accept responsibility for any problems of connection that the Registered Debenture Holder may experience or any other situations that are not under the control of Cemig GT (e.g. unstable connection between the Debenture Holder and the Internet, or incompatibility of Microsoft Teams with the Debenture Holder's equipment). The Registered Debenture Holders that participate via Microsoft Teams in accordance with the instructions of Cemig GT will be considered to be present at the respective Meeting of Debenture Holders, and to be signatories to the related minutes and the attendance book. Details of the matters to be discussed at the Meeting are in the Management Proposal, which is available to Debenture Holders for consultation at the Issuer's head office and on the websites of Cemig GT (ri.cemig.com.br), the São Paulo stock exchange (B3), at http://www.b3.com.br, and the Brazilian Securities Commission (http://www.cvm.gov.br- under Sistema Empresas.NET). Belo Horizonte, May 21, 2020. Leonardo George de Magalhães Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer GED - 4851398v6