COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar

08/14/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar

In accordance with Item 5.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Level 1 Listing Regulations of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.), Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, reports as follows:

Cemig has re-presented its Corporate Events Calendar with the following changes of dates:

  • Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of 2019:
    - submission to CVM and São Paulo Stock Exchange:

From:

August 14,

2019

To:

August 15,

2019.

  • Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Results:

From:

August 15, 2019

To:

Date yet to be announced.

Belo Horizonte, August 14, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200, 17th floor

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil Tel.: 31 3506-5024

Fax 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:41:06 UTC
