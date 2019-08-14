Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar

In accordance with Item 5.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Level 1 Listing Regulations of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.), Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, reports as follows:

Cemig has re-presented its Corporate Events Calendar with the following changes of dates:

Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of 2019:

- submission to CVM and São Paulo Stock Exchange:

From: August 14, 2019 To: August 15, 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Results:

From: August 15, 2019 To: Date yet to be announced.

Belo Horizonte, August 14, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200, 17th floor Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil Tel.: 31 3506-5024 Fax 31 3506-5025

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.