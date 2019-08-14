Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar
In accordance with Item 5.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Level 1 Listing Regulations of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A.), Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, reports as follows:
Cemig has re-presented its Corporate Events Calendar with the following changes of dates:
-
Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of 2019:
- submission to CVM and São Paulo Stock Exchange:
|
From:
|
August 14,
|
2019
|
To:
|
August 15,
|
2019.
-
Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Results:
|
From:
|
August 15, 2019
|
To:
|
Date yet to be announced.
Belo Horizonte, August 14, 2019
Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior
Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer
|
Av. Barbacena 1200, 17th floor
|
Santo Agostinho
|
30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil Tel.: 31 3506-5024
|
Fax 31 3506-5025
