Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : TAESA - Change in the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 09:15pm EDT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7 2009, as amended, communicates to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that, at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today, the CEO and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. Raul Lycurgo Leite, and the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Marcus Pereira Aucélio, left their positions, in mutual agreement between the parties.

Taesa's Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, will temporarily cumulate the positions of CEO and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer. Mr. Fábio Antunes Fernandes, currently the Company's New Business Development Manager, will temporarily assume the position of CFO and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Marcus Vinicius do Nascimento, Specialist Consultant of the Company and responsible for the Integration of new Assets, will temporarily assume the positions of Business and Ownership Interest Management Officer and of Implementation Officer.

Mr. Marco Faria is the current Chief Technical Officer of Taesa, holding that position since the foundation of the Company in 2009. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais - PUC/MG, an MBA in Project and People Management from FGV, in addition to having a long professional career of over 40 years in the Brazilian electrical sector.

Mr. Fábio Antunes Fernandes is currently responsible for prospecting and assessing the Company's new businesses, having already worked in several areas of the Company since 2007. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Faculdade Cândido Mendes, a Master's in Business Economics from the same institution and an MBA in Corporate Finance from IBMEC, accumulating 30 years of professional experience in several industries in the financial area, such as financial planning, treasury, economic and financial valuation, project finance, M&A and capital market operations.

Mr. Marcus Vinicius do Nascimento is currently responsible for coordinating the transition initiatives at Taesa after the acquisition of assets. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais - PUC/MG, an Executive MBA in Business Management from FGV, and has 44 years of professional experience working in several companies in the electricity sector.

Taesa and its Board of Directors are grateful to Mr. Raul Lycurgo Leite and Mr. Marcus Pereira Aucélio for their dedication and relevant services provided for the benefit of the Company and all its employees."

Belo Horizonte, May 14, 2020

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 01:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
05/13DATE SCHEDULED FOR 2020 AGM : April 30
PU
03/23COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Acquisition of significant stockholding
PU
03/20COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : 2019 Results - Presentation
PU
03/20COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Notice to shareholders - Article 133 of L..
PU
03/18COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Timetable for publication of 2020 Results
PU
03/13COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Taesa has reviewed its projections for th..
PU
02/17COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : BTG Pactual CEO Conference Brasil
PU
01/28RENOVA : grant of loan
PU
01/13COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Reynaldo Passanezi Filho is new CEO of Ce..
PU
01/11COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Latin America ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 23 043 M
EBIT 2020 3 444 M
Net income 2020 1 789 M
Debt 2020 15 179 M
Yield 2020 6,19%
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
P/E ratio 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 12 516 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,61  BRL
Last Close Price 8,59  BRL
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cledorvino Belini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Director
Antônio Rodrigues dos Santos e Junqueira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG10.27%1 944
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.97%112 632
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%66 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.60%66 309
IBERDROLA-0.63%60 552
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.22%60 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group