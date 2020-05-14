Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : TAESA - Change in the Board

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7 2009, as amended, communicates to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that, at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today, the CEO and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Mr. Raul Lycurgo Leite, and the CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Marcus Pereira Aucélio, left their positions, in mutual agreement between the parties.

Taesa's Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Marco Antônio Resende Faria, will temporarily cumulate the positions of CEO and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer. Mr. Fábio Antunes Fernandes, currently the Company's New Business Development Manager, will temporarily assume the position of CFO and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Marcus Vinicius do Nascimento, Specialist Consultant of the Company and responsible for the Integration of new Assets, will temporarily assume the positions of Business and Ownership Interest Management Officer and of Implementation Officer.

Mr. Marco Faria is the current Chief Technical Officer of Taesa, holding that position since the foundation of the Company in 2009. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais - PUC/MG, an MBA in Project and People Management from FGV, in addition to having a long professional career of over 40 years in the Brazilian electrical sector.

Mr. Fábio Antunes Fernandes is currently responsible for prospecting and assessing the Company's new businesses, having already worked in several areas of the Company since 2007. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Faculdade Cândido Mendes, a Master's in Business Economics from the same institution and an MBA in Corporate Finance from IBMEC, accumulating 30 years of professional experience in several industries in the financial area, such as financial planning, treasury, economic and financial valuation, project finance, M&A and capital market operations.

Mr. Marcus Vinicius do Nascimento is currently responsible for coordinating the transition initiatives at Taesa after the acquisition of assets. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais - PUC/MG, an Executive MBA in Business Management from FGV, and has 44 years of professional experience working in several companies in the electricity sector.

Taesa and its Board of Directors are grateful to Mr. Raul Lycurgo Leite and Mr. Marcus Pereira Aucélio for their dedication and relevant services provided for the benefit of the Company and all its employees."

Belo Horizonte, May 14, 2020

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

