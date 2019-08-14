Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : TAESA - EGM call on acquisition of Brasnorte

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

EGM call on acquisition of Brasnorte

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, the Board of Directors approved, on this date, the acquisition by the Company of all the shares issued by Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Brasnorte") held by Bipar Energia S.A. ("Bipar"), representing 11.62% of its total shares.

The main terms and conditions of the transaction are included in the proposal of Taesa's management to be submitted to the General Meeting ("Management Proposal"). The Management Proposal and the call notice for the General Meeting will be filed at the Company's headquarters and will be available for consultation on the Company's website (www.taesa.com.br/ri), on B3 S.A.

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br) and on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br). "

Belo Horizonte, August 14, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.