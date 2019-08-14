Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : TAESA - EGM call on acquisition of Brasnorte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

EGM call on acquisition of Brasnorte

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ("Taesa" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, the Board of Directors approved, on this date, the acquisition by the Company of all the shares issued by Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Brasnorte") held by Bipar Energia S.A. ("Bipar"), representing 11.62% of its total shares.

The main terms and conditions of the transaction are included in the proposal of Taesa's management to be submitted to the General Meeting ("Management Proposal"). The Management Proposal and the call notice for the General Meeting will be filed at the Company's headquarters and will be available for consultation on the Company's website (www.taesa.com.br/ri), on B3 S.A.

  • Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão website (www.b3.com.br) and on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br). "

Belo Horizonte, August 14, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
09:37pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : TAESA - EGM call on acquisition of Brasno..
PU
08/13COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Resu..
PU
08/05EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - AUGU : Convocation and Proposal
PU
08/05COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Remote Voting Form - EGM August 7, 2019
PU
08/05EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - AUGU : Convocation and Proposal
PU
07/17COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light - Settlement of primary and seconda..
PU
07/12COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : LIGHT's Restricted Offering
PU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Light readies two billion reais share offering - sources
RE
07/01After explosions, Brazil power transmission companies remove GE equipment
RE
06/03COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light consider a primary public offering ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 757 M
EBIT 2019 3 630 M
Net income 2019 1 987 M
Debt 2019 12 998 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 22 704 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,25  BRL
Last Close Price 14,50  BRL
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG7.07%5 841
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.05%103 304
ENEL SPA20.50%69 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.08%65 443
IBERDROLA27.27%63 592
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.49%60 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group