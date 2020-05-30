Log in
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 1Q20 Results.

05/30/2020 | 07:50am EDT

First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Cemig

(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)

announces its

TIMETABLE for Release of 1Q20 Results:

Publication

May 15, 2020 (Friday)

(after the closing of markets in São Paulo and New York)

The information will be available on our website: http://ri.cemig.com.br

Webcast and Conference call

May 18, 2020 (Monday), at 2:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English

by webcast at:

http://ri.cemig.com.br

or

by conference call at:

  • 55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
  • 55 11 2188-0188 (2nd option) Password: CEMIG

Conference Call Playback:

Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400

Available: From May 18 to June 01, 2020

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5026

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 11:49:01 UTC
