Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 1Q20 Results.

First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
Cemig
(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)
announces its
TIMETABLE for Release of 1Q20 Results:
Publication
May 15, 2020 (Friday)
(after the closing of markets in São Paulo and New York)
The information will be available on our website: http://ri.cemig.com.br
Webcast and Conference call
May 18, 2020 (Monday), at 2:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English
by webcast at:
http://ri.cemig.com.br
or
by conference call at:
-
55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
-
55 11 2188-0188 (2nd option) Password: CEMIG
Conference Call Playback:
Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400
Available: From May 18 to June 01, 2020
For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.
Disclaimer
CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 11:49:01 UTC