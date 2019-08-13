Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
Cemig
(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)
announces its
TIMETABLE for Release of 2Q19 Results:
Publication
August 14, 2019 (Wednesday)
(after the closing of markets in São Paulo and New York)
The information will be available on our website: http://ri.cemig.com.br
Webcast and Conference call
August 15th, 2019 (Thursday), at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English
by webcast at:
http://ri.cemig.com.br
or
by conference call at:
-
55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
-
55 11 2188-0188(2nd option) Password: CEMIG
Conference Call Playback:
Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400
Available: From August 15 to 29, 2019
For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.
Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5026
Disclaimer
CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:01:01 UTC