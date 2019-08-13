Log in
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Results

0
08/13/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

Cemig

(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)

announces its

TIMETABLE for Release of 2Q19 Results:

Publication

August 14, 2019 (Wednesday)

(after the closing of markets in São Paulo and New York)

The information will be available on our website: http://ri.cemig.com.br

Webcast and Conference call

August 15th, 2019 (Thursday), at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English

by webcast at:

http://ri.cemig.com.br

or

by conference call at:

  • 55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
  • 55 11 2188-0188(2nd option) Password: CEMIG

Conference Call Playback:

Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400

Available: From August 15 to 29, 2019

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5026

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:01:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 757 M
EBIT 2019 3 630 M
Net income 2019 1 987 M
Debt 2019 12 998 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,19x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 23 166 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,25  BRL
Last Close Price 14,84  BRL
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG5.34%5 661
NEXTERA ENERGY INC23.94%103 213
ENEL SPA19.67%69 201
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.71%65 210
IBERDROLA26.73%63 506
SOUTHERN COMPANY33.63%61 332
